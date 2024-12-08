EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.56 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 347,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,490,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 821,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 315,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 644,968 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

