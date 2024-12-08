Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $26.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

