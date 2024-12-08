Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.97 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 569,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 683,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

