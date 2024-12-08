ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 10,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,977% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

ESR-LOGOS REIT Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

ESR-LOGOS REIT Company Profile

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.1 billion.

