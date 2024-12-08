ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.03.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
SMHB stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
