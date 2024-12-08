Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.43 and last traded at C$12.42. Approximately 11,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of C$111.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.