Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

