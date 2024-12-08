Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,371.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,144.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,794.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,099.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

