Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,800.00 and last traded at $5,800.00, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,685.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $696 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,527.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,139.84.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $115.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

