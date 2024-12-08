Financial Review: Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) & Its Peers

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mercedes-Benz Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mercedes-Benz Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors 1017 2614 3477 162 2.38

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercedes-Benz Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group’s peers have a beta of 3.63, suggesting that their average share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11% Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors -1,664.19% -28.96% -11.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion $15.43 billion 4.93 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors $47.59 billion $2.76 billion 14.18

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group peers beat Mercedes-Benz Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

