Financial Survey: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) vs. Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM and CoreCard are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% CoreCard 7.32% 7.67% 6.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

43.9% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and CoreCard”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 8.46 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,618.67 CoreCard $56.00 million 3.36 $3.39 million $0.49 48.67

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. CoreCard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 0 2 0 3.00 CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. CoreCard has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.11%. Given Ceridian HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than CoreCard.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

