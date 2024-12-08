First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,518 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.04% of First Citizens BancShares worth $277,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 52.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $2,606,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,113.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,196.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,088.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,928.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,363.97 and a 1 year high of $2,388.78.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.