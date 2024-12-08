First National Bank of Omaha Buys 9,596 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 531,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 79,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

