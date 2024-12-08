First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

