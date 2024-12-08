First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,042.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $742.22 and a 52-week high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,004.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total value of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $113,161,681. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

