First National Bank of Omaha Sells 899 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821.46. This trade represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

