First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,745,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 982.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,919,000 after purchasing an additional 491,627 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.94. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

