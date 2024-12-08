First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 218,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.07 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

