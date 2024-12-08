First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.6% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

