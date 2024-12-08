Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,701 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $81,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

