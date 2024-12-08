Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.77% of Gates Industrial worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,929,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,011,000 after purchasing an additional 303,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 686,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

GTES opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.