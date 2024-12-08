GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 812,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 146,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
GFG Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.
GFG Resources Company Profile
GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.
