GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

GitLab Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at GitLab

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

