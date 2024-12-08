Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 67.8% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

