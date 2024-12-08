Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MTUM opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

