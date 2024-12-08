Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,613,814. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.41. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

