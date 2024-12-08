Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP opened at $25.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

