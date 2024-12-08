Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

