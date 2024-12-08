Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $231.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a PEG ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.81. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $209.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.