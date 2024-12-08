Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 284.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

