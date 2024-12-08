Headinvest LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

