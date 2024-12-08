HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,234 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.64 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

