HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Block by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Block by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.96.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

