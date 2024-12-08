HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,445 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Welltower by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

