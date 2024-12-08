HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,237,000 after buying an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,475,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.