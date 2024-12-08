HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

