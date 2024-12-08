HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

