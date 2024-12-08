HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,658 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.