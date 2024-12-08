HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,658 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
