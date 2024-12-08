HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,741,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,026,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ED. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.13.

About Consolidated Edison



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

