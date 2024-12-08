Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSM. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $2,480,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM opened at $14.68 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.59%.

Several research firms have commented on BSM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

