Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.09. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

