Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

PWR stock opened at $332.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.