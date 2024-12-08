Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $317,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 396.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 102,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

