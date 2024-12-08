Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 103,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 33,412.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $34,425,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

