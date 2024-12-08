Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $60.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $844.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

