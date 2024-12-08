Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in Comerica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

