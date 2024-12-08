Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 864,100 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of Stitch Fix worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

SFIX opened at $4.63 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

