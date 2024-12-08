Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $13.92 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Hilltop worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Up 1.6 %

HTH stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Insider Activity

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,362.28. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.