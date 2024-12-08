Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $21.50 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the period. Permian Resources makes up about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 399.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

