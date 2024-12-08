Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $826.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $842.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $784.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.